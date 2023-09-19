The major US indices are closing low on the day, however, indices or lower on the day before rebounding into the close.

Equity markets are a bit anxious before the FOMC rate decision tomorrow at 2 PM ET. Yields also provided a headwind with the 10-year yield now up 4.6 basis points. The 5-year yield is up 5.5 basis points. Both are trading near 2007 levels.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average minus 106.59.4 -0.31% at 34517.72

S&P index -9.58 points or -0.22% at 4443.94

NASDAQ index -32.06 points are -0.23% at 13678.18

The Russell 2000 small-cap stocks was the worst performer. It fell -7.77 points or -0.42% on the day.