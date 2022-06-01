The major US stock  indices  all moved lower for the 2nd consecutive day this week. The shortened week due to the Memorial Day holiday on Monday on pace for declines with 2 days left to go. Much will depend on Friday's US jobs day, but for now, the sellers are trying to take more control.

Having said that, the S&P index, and the Dow industrial average both traded intraday below their respective 200 hour moving averages, but are closing above those levels after a US afternoon rebound. For the S&P index, the 200 hour moving average comes in at 4086.19. The closing price is at 4101.24.

S&P
S&P closes above its 200 hour MA

The Dow industrial average's 200 hour moving average comes in at 32671.12. It's closing price is up at 32813.22.

A look at the final numbers are showing:

Within the S&P index 10 of the 11 sectors were lower.

  • Financials fell -1.7%.
  • Healthcare was down -1.42%.
  • Consumer stable's fell -1.32%
  • Real estate fell -1.1%
  • Materials fell -1.03%

The only sector with a gain was energy which rose 1.76%