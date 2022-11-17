The major stock indices in the US are closing lower for the 2nd consecutive day. However, things could have been worse. The indices are closing well off their intraday lows.

At the bell, the final numbers are showing:

Dow down -7.53 points or -0.03% at 33546.31

S&P down -12.24 points or -0.31% at 3946.55

Nasdaq down -38.68 points or -0.35% at 11144.97

Russell 2000 down -14.04 points ro -0.76% at 1839.12

Looking at the Dow 30, the biggest gainers were:

Cisco, +4.96%

Merck, +2.4%

Apple +1.3%

Amgen, +1.24%

Intel, +1.22%

The biggest losers were:

Salesforce, -3.43%

Disney, -2.57%

American Express, -1.24%

Home depot, -1.06%

Caterpillar, -0.93%

Looking other big winners today:

Alibaba +7.91%

First Solar +4.04%

Northrup Grumman +2.75%

Corsair, +2.62%

GameStop, +2.25%

Qualcomm +1.76%

Big losers today included:

Roblox, -5.38%

Airbnb -4.91%

Snowflake, -4.09%

Uber, -3.81%

Rivian, -3.75%

Papa Johns, -3.61%

Netflix, -3.54%