Major averages closed lower today. The decline today was led by the NASDAQ index. The Dow industrial average fell once again. It ending the month of May with 7 of the last 8 trading days moving lower. The major indices were mixed for the month.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average fell -131.90 points or -0.40% at 32910.89
- S&P index fell 25.48 points or -0.61% at 4180.02
- NASDAQ index fell -82.13 points or -0.63% at 12935.30
- Russell 2000 index fell -17.64 points or -1.00% at 1749.65
For the trading month, the major indices were mixed with the Dow moving lower. The S&P unchanged, and the NASDAQ moving higher:
- Dow industrial average -3.49%
- S&P index +0.25%
- NASDAQ index rose 5.8%
With 5 months in the book, the Dow industrial average is a down marginally. The S&P and NASDAQ are higher with the NASDAQ overwhelmingly outperforming:
- Dow Industrial Average -0.72%
- S&P index up 8.86%
- NASDAQ index up 23.59%
After the close, Salesforce reported better-than-expected earnings, but shares are still lower
- EPS $1.69 versus $1.61 estimate
- Revenues $8.25 billion versus 8.18 billion estimate
Guidance
- YoY Revenues $34.5 to $34.7 billion versus $34.65 billion estimate
- YoY EPS $7.41 - $7.43 versus $7.14 estimate
Salesforce shares are down -4% in after-hours trading
Crowdstrike:
- EPS of $0.57 versus $0.51 expected
- Revenues $0.693 billion versus expected $0.676 billion
Guidance:
- Q2 expected at $0.54 – $0.57 versus expectations of $0.54
- Revenues Q2 $0.717B – $0.727B versus expected $0.719 billion
Crowdstrike shares are down -12.57% despite the beats on the top and bottom line estimates.