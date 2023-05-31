Major averages closed lower today. The decline today was led by the NASDAQ index. The Dow industrial average fell once again. It ending the month of May with 7 of the last 8 trading days moving lower. The major indices were mixed for the month.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average fell -131.90 points or -0.40% at 32910.89

S&P index fell 25.48 points or -0.61% at 4180.02

NASDAQ index fell -106.93 points or -0.87% at 12081.39

Russell 2000 index fell -17.64 points or -1.00% at 1749.65

For the trading month, the major indices were mixed with the Dow moving lower. The S&P unchanged, and the NASDAQ moving higher:

Dow industrial average -3.49%

S&P index +0.25%

NASDAQ index rose 5.8%

With 5 months in the book, the Dow industrial average is a down marginally. The S&P and NASDAQ are higher with the NASDAQ overwhelmingly outperforming:

Dow Industrial Average -0.72%

S&P index up 8.86%

NASDAQ index up 23.59%

After the close, Salesforce reported better-than-expected earnings, but shares are still lower

EPS $1.69 versus $1.61 estimate

Revenues $8.25 billion versus 8.18 billion estimate

Guidance

YoY Revenues $34.5 to $34.7 billion versus $34.65 billion estimate

YoY EPS $7.41 - $7.43 versus $7.14 estimate

Salesforce shares are down -4% in after-hours trading

Crowdstrike:

EPS of $0.57 versus $0.51 expected

Revenues $0.693 billion versus expected $0.676 billion

Guidance:

Q2 expected at $0.54 – $0.57 versus expectations of $0.54

Revenues Q2 $0.717B – $0.727B versus expected $0.719 billion

Crowdstrike shares are down -12.57% despite the beats on the top and bottom line estimates.