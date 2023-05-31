Major averages closed lower today. The decline today was led by the NASDAQ index. The Dow industrial average fell once again. It ending the month of May with 7 of the last 8 trading days moving lower. The major indices were mixed for the month.

The final numbers are showing:

For the trading month, the major indices were mixed with the Dow moving lower. The S&P unchanged, and the NASDAQ moving higher:

  • Dow industrial average -3.49%
  • S&P index +0.25%
  • NASDAQ index rose 5.8%

With 5 months in the book, the Dow industrial average is a down marginally. The S&P and NASDAQ are higher with the NASDAQ overwhelmingly outperforming:

  • Dow Industrial Average -0.72%
  • S&P index up 8.86%
  • NASDAQ index up 23.59%

After the close, Salesforce reported better-than-expected earnings, but shares are still lower

  • EPS $1.69 versus $1.61 estimate
  • Revenues $8.25 billion versus 8.18 billion estimate

Guidance

  • YoY Revenues $34.5 to $34.7 billion versus $34.65 billion estimate
  • YoY EPS $7.41 - $7.43 versus $7.14 estimate

Salesforce shares are down -4% in after-hours trading

Crowdstrike:

  • EPS of $0.57 versus $0.51 expected
  • Revenues $0.693 billion versus expected $0.676 billion

Guidance:

  • Q2 expected at $0.54 – $0.57 versus expectations of $0.54
  • Revenues Q2 $0.717B – $0.727B versus expected $0.719 billion

Crowdstrike shares are down -12.57% despite the beats on the top and bottom line estimates.