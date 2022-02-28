  • The major US indices are closing mixed. The NASDAQ index close higher for the third consecutive day as did the Russell 2000. The S&P and Dow snapped their two day up streak.

A look at the close is showing:

Some highlights:

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation rose $2.65 or 3.91% to $70.47. That index is up 22.4% from the low reached on Thursday (low was at $57.55 and closed today at $70.47 - up $12.92). That is the good news. The not so good news is the index fell from $125.86 to $55.50 ($-70.36)
  • Tesla rose 7.48% and it is up 24.38% from Thursday's low. That low reached $700 before bouncing up and closing today at $870.43.
  • Crowdstrike Holdings rose $13.46 or 7.41% to $195.21. That cybersecurity stock rose along with Palo Alto Networks (+4.3%) and Fortinet (+6.02%) also in the cybersecurity space.

The lowlights today included the financials:

  • Deutsche Bank, -7.51%
  • Citigroup, -4.49%
  • JPMorgan -4.14%
  • Morgan Stanley, -4.05%
  • Goldman Sachs, -2.53%

Airlines were also lower:

  • Delta Airlines, =3.90%
  • United Airlines, -3.16%
  • Southwest Airlines, -2.99%