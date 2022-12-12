The major US indices are closing with solid gains led by the Dow Industrial Average which rose by over 500 points or 1.58% on the day. The NASDAQ index lagged but still closed higher with a gain of 1.26%..

The gains today, head of the key CPI data which were released at 8:30 AM tomorrow expectations for 0.3% for the headline and the core number. Year on year the headline numbers is expected to fall to 7.3% from 7.7%. The core is expected to dip to 6.1% from 6.3%.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average up 528.34 points or 1.58% at 34004.81. The index closed above its 100 hour moving average at 33934.69
  • S&P index closed up 56.19 points or 1.43% at 3990.58. Like the Dow it also closed above its 100 hour moving average currently at 3986.75 (bullish)
  • NASDAQ index rose 139.13 points or 1.26% at 11143.75. Unlike the Dow and the S&P, it closed just below its 100 hour moving average at 11148.59

Leading the Dow 30:

  • Boeing, +3.72%
  • Microsoft, +2.89%
  • Visa, +2.81%
  • Caterpillar, +2.58%
  • Nike +2.39%

Other oversize gainers today included:

  • Box, +7.51%
  • Roblox, +5.34%
  • DoorDash +5.01%
  • American Airlines +4.95%
  • Schlumberger, +4.52%
  • Snowflake +4.44%

losers today included

  • Moderna, -6.9%
  • Tesla, -6.27%
  • Rivian, -6.16%
  • Alibaba, -2.03%
  • Netflix -1.51%