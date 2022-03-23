The three major stock  indices  are closing at/near their lows for the day.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average -448.98 points or -1.29% at 34358.51
  • S&P index -55.37 points or -1.23% at 4456.23
  • NASDAQ index -186.2 points or -1.32% at 13922.61
  • Russell 2000 fell -36.13 points or -1.73% at 2052.20