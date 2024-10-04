US stocks moved higher despite yields moving higher as US jobs showed strength and the striking dockworkers reached a tentative agreement averting a prolonged closure of key port's

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average rose 341.16 points or 0.81% at 42352.75

S&P index rose 51.13 points or 0.90% at 5751.07

NASDAQ index rose 219.37 points or 1.22% at 18137.85

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 32.65 points or 1.50% at 2212.79.

For the trading week: