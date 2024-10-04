US stocks moved higher despite yields moving higher as US jobs showed strength and the striking dockworkers reached a tentative agreement averting a prolonged closure of key port's
A snapshot of the closing levels shows:
- Dow industrial average rose 341.16 points or 0.81% at 42352.75
- S&P index rose 51.13 points or 0.90% at 5751.07
- NASDAQ index rose 219.37 points or 1.22% at 18137.85
The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 32.65 points or 1.50% at 2212.79.
For the trading week:
- Dow industrial average was able to reverse declines and close higher by 39.75 points or 0.09%
- S&P index also moved into positive territory with a gain of 12.90 points or 0.22%
- NASDAQ index rose by 18.26 points or 0.10%
- Russell 2000 could not reverse earlier declines and is closing down -11.90 points or -0.53% for the week