The major US stock  indices  are closing mixed. The Dow and S&P are down on the day while the NASDAQ index eked out a small gain. It was a choppy session for stocks with the US jobs report providing mixed signals.

For the week, the major indices were higher.

A look at the final numbers shows:

  • Dow industrial average fell -46.4 points or -0.15% at 31338.16
  • S&P index fell -3.26 points or -0.08% at 3899.37
  • NASDAQ index rose 13.97 points or 0.12% at 11635.32
  • Russell 2000 fell -0.23 points or -0.01% at 1769.36

For the trading week all the indices were higher led by the NASDAQ index:

  • Dow industrial average rose 0.77%
  • S&P index rose 1.94%
  • NASDAQ rose 4.56%
  • Russell 2000 rose to 2.22%

Looking at the Dow 30 this week, the gains were led by:

  • Nike, up 6.67%
  • Apple up 5.84%
  • Intel up 4.54%
  • Salesforce up 4.34%
  • Microsoft up 3.11%

The Dow losers this week included:

  • Walgreens, -2.62%
  • Chevron -2.55%
  • Verizon -2.23%
  • Coca-Cola -1.93%
  • Travelers -1.27%

Some big gainers this week included:

  • Beyond Meat, +24.51%
  • Rivian, +24.47%
  • Celcius, +18.94%
  • Chewy, +18.66%
  • Roblox, +17.79%
  • Moderna, +17.53%

Some big losers this week included:

  • Raytheon, -17.17%
  • Phillip Morris -5.5%
  • Schlumberger, -3.73%
  • Twitter, -3.71%
  • Lockheed Martin -3.04%
  • Wynn resorts -2.96%
  • Chevron -2.55%