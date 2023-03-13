The major US stock indices are ending the day with mixed results:

Dow Industrial Average fell -90.61 points or -0.28% at 31819.04

S&P index fell -5.87 points or -0.15% at 3855.73

NASDAQ index rose 49.97 points or 0.45% at 11188.85

Russell 2000 fell -28.40 points or -1.60% at 1744.30

The lows and highs for the major indices today

Dow Industrial Average was down -268.52 points at its lows and up 330.74 at highs

S&P index was down -52.4 points at the lows, and up 43.45 points at highs

NASDAQ index was down -156.08 points at the lows, and up 187.84 points at highs

In the US debt market today, the shorter and rallied the most with the two year yield falling below 4.0%. The 30 year bond was down only modestly: