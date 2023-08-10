US major indices gave up most of their gains and closed near(er) the lows for the day. There was a spike at the open on the back of the CPI data, but rates started to move higher with the 2-year now up 4.6 basis points, the 10-year up 9.9 basis points, and the 30-year up 8.5 basis points after a sloppy auction that had a 1.4 basis point tail and average demand.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average up 52.79 points or 0.15% at 35176.14. At the highs the index was up 455.21 points.
- S&P index up 1.14 points or 0.03% at 4468.84. At the highs the index is up 59.67 points
- NASDAQ index up 15.96 points or 0.12% at 13737.98. At the highs the index was up 225.15 points