US major indices gave up most of their gains and closed near(er) the lows for the day. There was a spike at the open on the back of the CPI data, but rates started to move higher with the 2-year now up 4.6 basis points, the 10-year up 9.9 basis points, and the 30-year up 8.5 basis points after a sloppy auction that had a 1.4 basis point tail and average demand.

The final numbers are showing: