The major indices gave up gains into the close with all the major indices closing lower on the day.

At session highs the

  • Dow was up 114.11 points
  • S&P was up 28.29 points, and the
  NASDAQ index was up 125.47 points.

At the close, the indices were all negative.

  • Dow industrial average -187.25 points or -0.55% at 33735.00
  • S&P index -12.59 points or -0.29% at 4399.01
  NASDAQ -18.34 points or -0.13% at 13660.71

The small-cap Russell 2000 did close higher with a gain of 22.43 or up 1.22% at 1864.66.

For the trading week:

  • Dow Industrial Average fell -1.36%
  • S&P index fell -1.16%
  NASDAQ fell -0.92%

The Russell 2000 fell -1.27%.