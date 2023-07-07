The major indices gave up gains into the close with all the major indices closing lower on the day.

At session highs the

Dow was up 114.11 points

S&P was up 28.29 points, and the

she NASDAQ index was up 125.47 points.

At the close, the indices were all negative.

Dow industrial average -187.25 points or -0.55% at 33735.00

S&P index -12.59 points or -0.29% at 4399.01

NASDAQ and -18.34 points or -0.13% at 13660.71

The small-cap Russell 2000 did close higher with a gain of 22.43 or up 1.22% at 1864.66.

For the trading week:

Dow Industrial Average fell -1.36%

S&P index fell -1.16%

NASDAQ and the fell -0.92%

The Russell 2000 fell -1.27%.