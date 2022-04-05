The major stock indices erased the gains seen over the last up two trading days

The Dow industrial average closed last Thursday at 34677.99. The index is closing today at 34641.17, down -280.7 points or -0.8%

The S&P index closed last Thursday at 4530.42. The index is closing today at 4525.11, down -57.52 points or -1.26%.

The NASDAQ index closed last Thursday at 14220.52. The index is closing today at 14204.18, down -328.3 points or -2.26%

The Russell 2000 index closed last Thursday at 2070.12. The index is closing today at 2046.04, down -49.39 points or -2.36%.

The best sectors today include:

utilities +0.7%

healthcare +0.3%

consumer staples +0.1%

The worst performers today included

consumer discretionary -2.3%

technology -2.1%

energy -1.5%

The price of crude oil sold off from the settlement price at $101.96 and currently trades at $100.35. That's down $-2.93 or -2.8%.

