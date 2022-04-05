The major stock indices erased the gains seen over the last up two trading days
- The Dow industrial average closed last Thursday at 34677.99. The index is closing today at 34641.17, down -280.7 points or -0.8%
- The S&P index closed last Thursday at 4530.42. The index is closing today at 4525.11, down -57.52 points or -1.26%.
- The NASDAQ index closed last Thursday at 14220.52. The index is closing today at 14204.18, down -328.3 points or -2.26%
- The Russell 2000 index closed last Thursday at 2070.12. The index is closing today at 2046.04, down -49.39 points or -2.36%.
The best sectors today include:
- utilities +0.7%
- healthcare +0.3%
- consumer staples +0.1%
The worst performers today included
- consumer discretionary -2.3%
- technology -2.1%
- energy -1.5%
The price of crude oil sold off from the settlement price at $101.96 and currently trades at $100.35. That's down $-2.93 or -2.8%.
