The major indices in the US are opening higher but after a few minutes of trading, the NASDAQ has now dipped into negative territory. The index is trading above and below the unchanged level. The NASDAQ index has been down for 6 consecutive days. The S&P and Dow industrial average have been down 5 of the last 6 trading days.
A snapshot of the market 4 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average up 124.44 points or 0.40% at 31442.89
- S&P index up 9.98 points or 0.25% at 3934.25
- NASDAQ index down -0.59 points or -0.01% at 11630.28
- Russell 2000+2.089 points or +0.12% at 1811.83
In the US debt market,:
- 2 year yield 3.476%. That's up 8.4 basis points from Friday's levels
- 5 year 3.412%, +11.8 basis points from Friday
- 10 year 3.301%, +11 basis points
- 30 year 3.432%, +8.7 basis points
The USD is moving to new highs vs. the EUR, JPY, CHF, AUD adn NZD in the last hourly bar. THe EURUSD is back below the 0.9900 level which was the old low from August 23. The low price from yesterday reached down to 0.9877 before bouncing higher. The high price today briefly broke above its 200 hour moving average currently at 0.99783, but failed and has been trending back to the downside of the last 7 or so hours.