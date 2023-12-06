Major US stock indices are trading higher with gains near 0.3% for the three major indices. A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average up 94.91 points or 0.26% at 36219.48
- S&P index up 16.22 points or 0.36% of 4583.39
- Nasdaq index up 54.94 points or 0.39% at 14284.86
A snapshot of the magnificent seven in early trading shows:
NVIDIA (NVDA)
- Last Price: $468.21
- Change: +$2.55
- Percentage Change: +0.55%
Meta Platforms (META)
- Last Price: $320.87
- Change: +$2.58
- Percentage Change: +0.81%
Apple Inc. (AAPL)
- Last Price: $193.18
- Change: -$0.25
- Percentage Change: -0.13%
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)
- Last Price: $131.66
- Change: +$0.67
- Percentage Change: +0.51%
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)
- Last Price: $372.29
- Change: -$0.23
- Percentage Change: -0.06%
Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)
- Last Price: $146.42
- Change: -$0.46
- Percentage Change: -0.31%
Tesla Inc. (TSLA)
- Last Price: $245.07
- Change: +$6.35
- Percentage Change: +2.66%
Looking at the US debt market, yields are next/lower on the day and trading near the lows for the day.
- 2-year yield 4.582% +0.5 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.122% -1.5 basis points
- 10-year yield 4.143% -2.7 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.273% -3.4 basis points