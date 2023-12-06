Major US stock indices are trading higher with gains near 0.3% for the three major indices. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow Industrial Average up 94.91 points or 0.26% at 36219.48
  • S&P index up 16.22 points or 0.36% of 4583.39
  • Nasdaq index up 54.94 points or 0.39% at 14284.86

A snapshot of the magnificent seven in early trading shows:

  • NVIDIA (NVDA)

    • Last Price: $468.21
    • Change: +$2.55
    • Percentage Change: +0.55%

  • Meta Platforms (META)

    • Last Price: $320.87
    • Change: +$2.58
    • Percentage Change: +0.81%

  • Apple Inc. (AAPL)

    • Last Price: $193.18
    • Change: -$0.25
    • Percentage Change: -0.13%

  • Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

    • Last Price: $131.66
    • Change: +$0.67
    • Percentage Change: +0.51%

  • Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)

    • Last Price: $372.29
    • Change: -$0.23
    • Percentage Change: -0.06%

  • Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

    • Last Price: $146.42
    • Change: -$0.46
    • Percentage Change: -0.31%

  • Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

    • Last Price: $245.07
    • Change: +$6.35
    • Percentage Change: +2.66%

Looking at the US debt market, yields are next/lower on the day and trading near the lows for the day.

  • 2-year yield 4.582% +0.5 basis points
  • 5-year yield 4.122% -1.5 basis points
  • 10-year yield 4.143% -2.7 basis points
  • 30-year yield 4.273% -3.4 basis points