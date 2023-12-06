Major US stock indices are trading higher with gains near 0.3% for the three major indices. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average up 94.91 points or 0.26% at 36219.48

S&P index up 16.22 points or 0.36% of 4583.39

Nasdaq index up 54.94 points or 0.39% at 14284.86

A snapshot of the magnificent seven in early trading shows:

NVIDIA (NVDA) Last Price: $468.21 Change: +$2.55 Percentage Change: +0.55%

Meta Platforms (META) Last Price: $320.87 Change: +$2.58 Percentage Change: +0.81%

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Last Price: $193.18 Change: -$0.25 Percentage Change: -0.13%

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Last Price: $131.66 Change: +$0.67 Percentage Change: +0.51%

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Last Price: $372.29 Change: -$0.23 Percentage Change: -0.06%

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Last Price: $146.42 Change: -$0.46 Percentage Change: -0.31%

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Last Price: $245.07 Change: +$6.35 Percentage Change: +2.66%



Looking at the US debt market, yields are next/lower on the day and trading near the lows for the day.