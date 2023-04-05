The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are mixed in early US trading. The Dow is higher. The S&P is modestly lower, and the NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term index is leading the way to the downside.

A snapshot of the market 16 minutes into the US open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average up 79.35 points or 0.24% at 33481.74

S&P index down -5.82 points or -0.14% at 4094.79

NASDAQ index -70.73 points or -0.58% at 12055.60

Russell 2000 down -11.87 points or -0.67% at 1757.77

US yields are trading lower.

Two year yield 3.744%, -8.9 basis points

five year yield 3.338% -4.9 basis points

10 year yield 3.316% -1.9 basis points

30 year yield 3.594% unchanged

Looking at the 10 year yield chart below, the low yield today reached 3.292%. That was just above the swing low yield for 2023 at 3.287%. There have been a number of swing lows in the 10 year yield between 3.287 and 3.334%. Breaking below would tilt the bias more to the downside with the 38.2% retracement at 3.189% the next downside target.