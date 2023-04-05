The major US stock indices are mixed in early US trading. The Dow is higher. The S&P is modestly lower, and the NASDAQ index is leading the way to the downside.

A snapshot of the market 16 minutes into the US open is showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average up 79.35 points or 0.24% at 33481.74
  • S&P index down -5.82 points or -0.14% at 4094.79
  • NASDAQ index -70.73 points or -0.58% at 12055.60
  • Russell 2000 down -11.87 points or -0.67% at 1757.77

US yields are trading lower.

  • Two year yield 3.744%, -8.9 basis points
  • five year yield 3.338% -4.9 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.316% -1.9 basis points
  • 30 year yield 3.594% unchanged

Looking at the 10 year yield chart below, the low yield today reached 3.292%. That was just above the swing low yield for 2023 at 3.287%. There have been a number of swing lows in the 10 year yield between 3.287 and 3.334%. Breaking below would tilt the bias more to the downside with the 38.2% retracement at 3.189% the next downside target.

10 year yield
US 10 year yield tests lows from 2023