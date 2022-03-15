The major US indices are trading higher helped by hopes for Ukraine/Russia talks, and also a slightly weaker than expected PPI. Lower oil prices are also a tailwind as inflation pressures ease a bit

The S&P and NASDAQ index are higher for the first time in four trading sessions. The NASDAQ is rebounding from a 15 month closing low the price also close below the 2022 trading low from February 24.

A snapshot of the market 15 minutes into the opening currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 151 points or 0.46% at 33096.26
  • S&P index up 17.55 points or 0.42% at 4190.67
  • NASDAQ index up 62.52 points or 0.50% at 12643.74
  • Russell 2000 up 6.399 points or 0.33% 1948.11

Taking a quick look around the other markets as US stock trading gets underway shows:

In the US debt market, yields are lower today after sharp rises over the last few days took the price to new cycle highs:

  • two year 1.792%, -7.3 basis points
  • five year 2.028%, -6.5 basis points
  • 10 year 2.082%, -5.6 basis points
  • 30 year 2.435%, -3.8 basis points

In the forex, the GBP remains the strongest of the majors. The CAD is the weakest. The CHF was the weakest at the start of the North American session, but has given up that distinction to the loonie. The USD is still weaker with declines against all the major currencies and near unchanged versus the CHF and CAD.

Forex
The strongest to weakest currencies