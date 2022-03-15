The major US indices are trading higher helped by hopes for Ukraine/Russia talks, and also a slightly weaker than expected PPI. Lower oil prices are also a tailwind as inflation pressures ease a bit
The S&P and NASDAQ index are higher for the first time in four trading sessions. The NASDAQ is rebounding from a 15 month closing low the price also close below the 2022 trading low from February 24.
A snapshot of the market 15 minutes into the opening currently shows:
Dow industrial average up 151 points or 0.46% at 33096.26
S&P index up 17.55 points or 0.42% at 4190.67
NASDAQ index up 62.52 points or 0.50% at 12643.74
Russell 2000 up 6.399 points or 0.33% 1948.11
Taking a quick look around the other markets as US stock trading gets underway shows:
Spot gold is trading down $25.48 or -1.31% at $1924.52
is trading down $0.19 or -0.78% at $24.82
Silver is a precious metal that is commonly traded on exchanges or through brokers.
WTI
futures are trading down $7.20 or -6.99% at $95.81 crude oil
Crude Oil
Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC operates as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping set and dictate the global oil market.How to Trade Crude Oil Crude oil is most commonly traded as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or through other instruments with exposure to it. This includes energy stocks, the USD/CAD, and other investing options. Crude oil itself is traded across a duality of markets, including the West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent crude. Brent is the more relied upon index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded across futures trading at the time of writing. Other than geopolitical events or decisions by OPEC, crude oil can move due to a variety of different ways. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up.
Read this Term Bitcoin is trading at $38,603.91
In the US debt market, yields are lower today after sharp rises over the last few days took the price to new cycle highs:
two year 1.792%, -7.3 basis points
five year 2.028%, -6.5 basis points
10 year 2.082%, -5.6 basis points
30 year 2.435%, -3.8 basis points
In the forex, the GBP remains the strongest of the majors. The CAD is the weakest. The CHF was the weakest at the start of the North American session, but has given up that distinction to the loonie. The USD is still weaker with declines against all the major currencies and near unchanged versus the CHF and CAD.
The strongest to weakest currencies
