The major US indices are opening in positive territory after trading lower in premarket trading. The indices got a boost after news that and Iranian nuclear deal was imminent. It helped to push crude oil prices back to the downside. Crude oil is currently trading at $108.82 which is down sharply from the $116.57 spike high today (highest level since 2008). That's good news. The bad news is the price is still well above the $100 a barrel level and still up over 19% since the February 25 low.

A snapshot of the market six minutes into the opening is currently showing:

Dow industrial average of 188 points or 0.56% of 34079.46

S&P index up 17.84 points or 0.41% at 4404.37

NASDAQ index of 40.14 points or 0.29% at 13792.16

Russell 2000 index of 0.35 points or 0.02% of 205-9422

In other markets:

Spot gold is trading near a change of $1927.95

crude oil is trading at at $108.83, that is down $1.80

two year yield is at 1.522%, of 0.4 basis points

10 year yield is at 1.688%, up 0.9 basis points