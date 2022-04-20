The major US stock indices are opening higher despite the Netflix woes which has there stock down over $100 or -29% from the close yesterday in early trading.
A look at the markets currently shows:
- Dow industrial average up 273 points or 0.79% at 35187
- S&P index up 24.6 points or 0.55% at 4486.71
- NASDAQ
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
Read this Term index up 44 points or 0.32% at 13662.87
- Russell 2000 up 18.59 points or 0.92% at 2049.49
Taking a snapshot of other markets shows:
- Spot gold is trading down two dollars or -0.10% at $1947.95
- Crude oil is trading at $102.89 up $0.83. Inventory data will be released at 10:30 AM ET. Expectations for crude oil inventories are for a build of 2.471 million. The private data yesterday near the close showed a surprise drawdown of 4.5 million barrels.
- Bitcoin is trading at $41,890. That's up about $380
The US debt market,
- 2 year 2.609%, +1.3 basis points
- 5 year 2.896%, -2.2 basis points
- 10 year 2.898%, -4.2 basis points
- 30 year 2.949%, -4.9 basis points.
The 30 year yield reach day cycle high of 3.03% earlier today before rotating back to the downside.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW