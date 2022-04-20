The major US stock indices are opening higher despite the Netflix woes which has there stock down over $100 or -29% from the close yesterday in early trading.

A look at the markets currently shows:

Taking a snapshot of other markets shows:

  • Spot gold is trading down two dollars or -0.10% at $1947.95
  • Crude oil is trading at $102.89 up $0.83. Inventory data will be released at 10:30 AM ET. Expectations for crude oil inventories are for a build of 2.471 million. The private data yesterday near the close showed a surprise drawdown of 4.5 million barrels.
  • Bitcoin is trading at $41,890. That's up about $380

The US debt market,

  • 2 year 2.609%, +1.3 basis points
  • 5 year 2.896%, -2.2 basis points
  • 10 year 2.898%, -4.2 basis points
  • 30 year 2.949%, -4.9 basis points.

The 30 year yield reach day cycle high of 3.03% earlier today before rotating back to the downside.