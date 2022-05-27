The major US stock indices are moving higher after PCI data showed a dip in the core year on year number. US inventories were up over 2% for the 3rd consecutive month (is the inventory build getting overdone?). The US trade deficit dipped perhaps indicative of less demand for overseas goods.
A snapshot of the current market shows:
- Dow industrial average up 71 points or 0.22% at 32709
- S&P up 36.4 points or 0.90% at 4094.30
- NASDAQ
NASDAQ
The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange’s financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.
Read this Term up 170 points or 1.44% at 11909
- Russell 2000 up 15.8 points or 0.86% at 1854.11
Costco is shares are lower due to gross margin pressure. They did beat on the top and bottom line. She is down -0.30%.
Citigroup was downgraded to hold by Credit Suisse on valuation concerns. They believe the upside is limited in relation to its peers. City shares are down -1.46%.
JP Morgan shares are down marginally after railing strongly this week. Shares are up 7.41% from the close last Friday.
- Microsoft is up 1.44%
- Amazon is up 2.35%
- AMD is up 2.72%
- Disney is up 1.82%. Paramount's Top Gun opens this weekend is expected to have huge crowds. Will that
Other top gainers include:
- GameStop, +5.78%
- Block, +5.78%
- Tesla, +4.38%
- Nvidia, +3.07%
