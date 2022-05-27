The major US stock indices are moving higher after PCI data showed a dip in the core year on year number. US inventories were up over 2% for the 3rd consecutive month (is the inventory build getting overdone?). The US trade deficit dipped perhaps indicative of less demand for overseas goods.

A snapshot of the current market shows:

Costco is shares are lower due to gross margin pressure. They did beat on the top and bottom line. She is down -0.30%.

Citigroup was downgraded to hold by Credit Suisse on valuation concerns. They believe the upside is limited in relation to its peers. City shares are down -1.46%.

JP Morgan shares are down marginally after railing strongly this week. Shares are up 7.41% from the close last Friday.

  • Microsoft is up 1.44%
  • Amazon is up 2.35%
  • AMD is up 2.72%
  • Disney is up 1.82%. Paramount's Top Gun opens this weekend is expected to have huge crowds. Will that

Other top gainers include:

  • GameStop, +5.78%
  • Block, +5.78%
  • Tesla, +4.38%
  • Nvidia, +3.07%