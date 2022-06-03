The major US  indices  are opening lower as expected following the higher-than-expected NFP. The major indices are now lower on the week.

  • Dow industrial average is trading down -231 point -0.69% at 33017.28. The close last Friday was at 33212.97
  • S&P index -47.22 points or -1.13% at 4129.59. The close last Friday was at 4158.23
  • NASDAQ index -220.22 points or -1.79% at 12096.68. The close last week was 12131.13
  • Russell 2000 is -19.214 points or -1.01% at 1878.46. The close last week was at 1887.85

in other markets:

  • spot gold is down $6.47 at $1862.40
  • spot silver is down $0.05 at $22.23
  • crude oil is trading up $0.15 at $117.02
  • bitcoin is back below the $30,000 level at $29,632

In the US debt market, the yields have moved higher:

  • 2 year 2.672%, +3.5 basis points
  • 5 year 2.957%, +4 point basis points
  • 10 year 2.964%, +4.9 basis points
  • 30 year 3.137%, +6.4 basis points

The US dollar has retraced some of its earlier gains after the jobs report:

  • EURUSD is trading back above the 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 1.0717 and 1.0722
  • GBPUSD remains more toward the low for the day at 1.2544. The low reached 1.25197. There is support at 1.2524
  • USDJPY is trading at 130.57 and near its high price at 130.64. It would take a move below 130.235 to hurt the more bullish bias.
  • USDCHF moved up to a high of 0.9642, then rotated all the way back down to 0.9601. That low stalled right ahead of the near converged 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 0.9599. The price has bounced back up to 0.9614 currently