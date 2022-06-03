The major US indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Read this Term are opening lower as expected following the higher-than-expected NFP. The major indices are now lower on the week.

Dow industrial average is trading down -231 point -0.69% at 33017.28. The close last Friday was at 33212.97

S&P index -47.22 points or -1.13% at 4129.59. The close last Friday was at 4158.23

NASDAQ index -220.22 points or -1.79% at 12096.68. The close last week was 12131.13

Russell 2000 is -19.214 points or -1.01% at 1878.46. The close last week was at 1887.85

in other markets:

spot gold is down $6.47 at $1862.40

spot silver is down $0.05 at $22.23

crude oil is trading up $0.15 at $117.02

bitcoin is back below the $30,000 level at $29,632

In the US debt market, the yields have moved higher:

2 year 2.672%, +3.5 basis points

5 year 2.957%, +4 point basis points

10 year 2.964%, +4.9 basis points

30 year 3.137%, +6.4 basis points

The US dollar has retraced some of its earlier gains after the jobs report:

EURUSD is trading back above the 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 1.0717 and 1.0722

GBPUSD remains more toward the low for the day at 1.2544. The low reached 1.25197. There is support at 1.2524

USDJPY is trading at 130.57 and near its high price at 130.64. It would take a move below 130.235 to hurt the more bullish bias.

USDCHF moved up to a high of 0.9642, then rotated all the way back down to 0.9601. That low stalled right ahead of the near converged 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 0.9599. The price has bounced back up to 0.9614 currently