The major US indices are opening lower after the US PPI jump 9.6% year on year. The NASDAQ the index is getting hit the hardest with a decline of over -1%. The Dow industrial average is down around -0.3%.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -94 points or -0.27% at 35555

S&P index -30.5 points -0.65% at 4639

NASDAQ index -166 points or -1.08% at 15250

Russell 2000 index is down -19.66 points or -0.90% at 2160.82

In other markets:

Spot gold is down $-16.24 or -0.91% $1769 and 85 cents

Spot silver is down $0.57 -2.59% at $21.73

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.90 at $70.36

Bitcoin is trading at $47,039

US rates are higher after the higher-than-expected PPI data. The five years up 2.5 basis points the 30 years up 2.1 basis points:

In the forex market, the GBP is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest.

