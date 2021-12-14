The major US indices are opening lower after the US PPI jump 9.6% year on year. The NASDAQ the index is getting hit the hardest with a decline of over -1%. The Dow industrial average is down around -0.3%.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average -94 points or -0.27% at 35555
- S&P index -30.5 points -0.65% at 4639
- NASDAQ index -166 points or -1.08% at 15250
- Russell 2000 index is down -19.66 points or -0.90% at 2160.82
In other markets:
- Spot gold is down $-16.24 or -0.91% $1769 and 85 cents
- Spot silver is down $0.57 -2.59% at $21.73
- WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.90 at $70.36
- Bitcoin is trading at $47,039
US rates are higher after the higher-than-expected PPI data. The five years up 2.5 basis points the 30 years up 2.1 basis points:
In the forex market, the GBP is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest.