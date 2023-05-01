The major US stock indices are ending the day with modest declines to start the month of May. The price action was fairly light. European traders were off for the Labor Day holiday.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average fell -46.46 points or -0.14% at 34051.71

S&P index fell -1.61 points or -0.04% at 4167.88. The high price fell just short of the 4200 level at 4186.92

NASDAQ index fell -14.0 points or -0.11% at 12212.59

Russell 2000 rose 0.22 points or 0.01% at 1769.21

Despite the modest declines Nvidia's soared by 4.18% and trade the highest level since January 5, 2022. Shares of Apple fell $0.13 ahead of their earnings announcement on Thursday. Uber shares rose 5.47% ahead of their earnings tomorrow morning.

Other companies announcing tomorrow include:

Pfizer

Marriott

BP

AMD

Ford

Starbucks

The Federal Reserve will start their meeting tomorrow and announce their decision on rates on Wednesday. The expectations are for a 25 basis point hike.