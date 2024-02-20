The major US stock indices are opening the holiday-shortened week on the downside. Last week the indices fell for the first time in six weeks. Shares had been up 14 of 15 weeks in the broader indices prior to last week's declines.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -29.32 points are -0.08% at 38598.68

S&P index -13.5 points or -0.27% at 4992.06

NASDAQ index -53.27 points or -0.34% at 15722.39

The small-cap Russell 2000 is a down - 22.18 or -1.09% at 2010.48.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are lower: