Last month was a mixed month for the major stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term. The Dow industrial average fell. The S&P was unchanged. The NASDAQ index had a solid gain of over 5.8%.

Today, the major indices are modestly lower 10 minutes into the open. A snapshot of the market shows:

A down day today in the Dow industrial average would be the 8th in the last 9 trading days. The Dow30 continues to falter. Last month the Dow industrial average fell -3.49% after 2 months of gains in March and April. The Dow is down -1.29% in 2023

The NASDAQ index rose for the 3rd consecutive month in May. The NASDAQ index is up 23.55% in 2023.

The S&P index closed below its 100 week moving average yesterday. The moving average comes in at 4198.50. For the year, the S&P index is up 8.77%. For the month of May, the index rose by a small 0.25%.

Yields are lower helped by unit labor costs of the productivity report which rose by 4.2% versus 6.0% expected. Productivity did fall -2.1% but that was better than the -2.5% expected. The prior quarter came in at 1.6%. If stocks are to continue higher, gains in productivity would likely be a needed tailwind. Talks of AI improving productivity is a major theme for recent stock gains.

A snapshot of the US yield curve shows