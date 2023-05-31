The major indices in the US are opening lower. The Dow Industrial Average is down for the 7th out of 8 trading days. NASDAQ index is also lower after 3 straight days of gains. The S&P index is back below its 100-week moving average at 4198.61
A snapshot of the market 9 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow Industrial Average -171.65 points or -0.52% at 32871 .14
- S&P index -17.84 points or -0.42% at 4187.69
- NASDAQ index -19.85 points or -0.15% at 12997.58
Looking at the US at that market, yields are lower:
- 2-year yield 4.419% -5.4 basis points
- 5-year yield 3.784% -3.7 basis points
- 10-year yield 3.673% -2.3 basis points
- 30-year yield 3.894% -0.7 basis points
A look at other markets currently shows:
- Crude oil has recovered some of its losses and trades down $0.56 or -0.81% at $68.91. The low price reached $67.03 before bouncing higher
- Gold is trading up $10.41 or 0.53% at $1968.60
- Silver is up $0.20 or 0.84% at $23.36
It is month and so there could be some additional volatility (although after the settlement date of most instruments)