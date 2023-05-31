The major indices in the US are opening lower. The Dow Industrial Average is down for the 7th out of 8 trading days. NASDAQ index is also lower after 3 straight days of gains. The S&P index is back below its 100-week moving average at 4198.61

S&P
S&P index is below its 100 week moving average

A snapshot of the market 9 minutes into the open is showing:

Looking at the US at that market, yields are lower:

A look at other markets currently shows:

  • Crude oil has recovered some of its losses and trades down $0.56 or -0.81% at $68.91. The low price reached $67.03 before bouncing higher
  • Gold is trading up $10.41 or 0.53% at $1968.60
  • Silver is up $0.20 or 0.84% at $23.36

It is month and so there could be some additional volatility (although after the settlement date of most instruments)