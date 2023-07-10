It wasn't a huge day but the major indices are closed near their session highs. The gains were led by the Dow industrial average which saw an increase by 0.63%.

The final numbers show:

Dow industrial average rose 211.35 points or 0.63% at 33946.24

S&P index rose 10.75 points or 0.24% at 4409.71

NASDAQ index rose 24.76 points or 0.18% at 13685.47

Russell 2000 outpaced the top3 with a gain of 30.58 points or 1.64% at 1895.25

Yields moving lower helped to limit the declines.