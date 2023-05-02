The major US stock indices are required by about 1% on the day:

Dow industrial average fell -367.19 points or -1.08% at 33684.54

S&P index fell -48.31 points or -1.16% at 4119.57

NASDAQ index fell -132.08 points or -1.08% at 12080.52

Russell 2000 fell -37.10 points or -2.10% at 1732.10

Energy shares were lower after the sharp fall in crude oil prices:

Chevron -4.28%

Exxon -7.26%

Hess -4.33%

Occidental Petroleum -1.86%

Regional banks were also sharply lower. The S&P regional bank indice (KRE) fell $-2.60 or -6.27% to $38.86.

In after-hours earnings:

Ford Motor Co (F) Q1 2023: Adj. EPS: $0.63 (expected $0.41) Revenue: $41.5 billion (expected $36.08 billion) Reaffirms FY forecast Sees FY adj. EBIT: $9 billion-$11 billion (expected $9.52 billion)



Shares of Ford are trading at $11.76 down from $11.80 at the close

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Q2 2023: Adj. EPS: $0.74 (expected $0.65) Revenue: $8.7 billion (expected $8.4 billion) Comp. sales: +11% (expected +7.33%) North America comp. sales: +12% (expected +9.03%) US comp. sales: +12% (expected +8.91%) International comp. sales: +7% (expected +1.51%) China comp. sales: +3% (expected -9.86%)



Starbucks shares are trading at $113.04 down from the closing level of $114.46 in volatile trading

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) EPS $0.60 versus expected $0.56 Revenues $5.35 billion were 6 expected $5.3 billion



Shares of AMD are trading at $89.66 down from the closing at $89.91