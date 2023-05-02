The major US stock indices are required by about 1% on the day:
- Dow industrial average fell -367.19 points or -1.08% at 33684.54
- S&P index fell -48.31 points or -1.16% at 4119.57
- NASDAQ index fell -132.08 points or -1.08% at 12080.52
- Russell 2000 fell -37.10 points or -2.10% at 1732.10
Energy shares were lower after the sharp fall in crude oil prices:
- Chevron -4.28%
- Exxon -7.26%
- Hess -4.33%
- Occidental Petroleum -1.86%
Regional banks were also sharply lower. The S&P regional bank indice (KRE) fell $-2.60 or -6.27% to $38.86.
In after-hours earnings:
Ford Motor Co (F) Q1 2023:
- Adj. EPS: $0.63 (expected $0.41)
- Revenue: $41.5 billion (expected $36.08 billion)
- Reaffirms FY forecast
- Sees FY adj. EBIT: $9 billion-$11 billion (expected $9.52 billion)
Shares of Ford are trading at $11.76 down from $11.80 at the close
Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Q2 2023:
- Adj. EPS: $0.74 (expected $0.65)
- Revenue: $8.7 billion (expected $8.4 billion)
- Comp. sales: +11% (expected +7.33%)
- North America comp. sales: +12% (expected +9.03%)
- US comp. sales: +12% (expected +8.91%)
- International comp. sales: +7% (expected +1.51%)
- China comp. sales: +3% (expected -9.86%)
Starbucks shares are trading at $113.04 down from the closing level of $114.46 in volatile trading
- Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- EPS $0.60 versus expected $0.56
- Revenues $5.35 billion were 6 expected $5.3 billion
Shares of AMD are trading at $89.66 down from the closing at $89.91