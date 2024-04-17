The gains in the major US stock indices have been whittled away. The NASDAQ index is now in negative territory. The Dow Industrial Average S&P index are holding onto small gains.
- Dow Industrial Average is up 30 points or 0.08%
- S&P is up 6.5 points or 0.13%
- NASDAQ index is down -3.20 points or -0.03%
The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 1.5 points or 0.8%.
Small changes in the major indices but off their highest levels of the day.
The U.S. Treasury will auction off 20-year bonds at 1 PM ET.
The Federal Reserve will release their Beige Book at 2 PM ET ahead of the FOMC rate decision on May 1.
Other events today include:
- ECBs Schnabel scheduled to speak at a 2024 EU-US symposium at 1:30 PM ET
- Later at at 5:30 PM ET, Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester is scheduled to speak
- BOE's Baily is also scheduled to speak at 5:30 PM ET
- Fed Gov. Bowman is scheduled to speak at 7:15 PM ET
Fedspeak will go quiet at the close of business on Friday ahead of the May 1 rate decision
UPDATE: Stocks are coming under more pressure with the NASDAQ index now down -72 points or -0.46%. The S&P is down -11.09 points or -0.22%.
Yields remain lower with the 10-year down -3.1 basis points. The 2-year is down -1.3 basis points