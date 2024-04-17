The gains in the major US stock indices have been whittled away. The NASDAQ index is now in negative territory. The Dow Industrial Average S&P index are holding onto small gains.

Dow Industrial Average is up 30 points or 0.08%

S&P is up 6.5 points or 0.13%

NASDAQ index is down -3.20 points or -0.03%

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 1.5 points or 0.8%.

Small changes in the major indices but off their highest levels of the day.

The U.S. Treasury will auction off 20-year bonds at 1 PM ET.

The Federal Reserve will release their Beige Book at 2 PM ET ahead of the FOMC rate decision on May 1.

Other events today include:

ECBs Schnabel scheduled to speak at a 2024 EU-US symposium at 1:30 PM ET

Later at at 5:30 PM ET, Cleveland Fed Pres. Mester is scheduled to speak

BOE's Baily is also scheduled to speak at 5:30 PM ET

Fed Gov. Bowman is scheduled to speak at 7:15 PM ET

Fedspeak will go quiet at the close of business on Friday ahead of the May 1 rate decision

UPDATE: Stocks are coming under more pressure with the NASDAQ index now down -72 points or -0.46%. The S&P is down -11.09 points or -0.22%.

Yields remain lower with the 10-year down -3.1 basis points. The 2-year is down -1.3 basis points