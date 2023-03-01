Today's economic calendar focuses on the industrial sector with two key surveys of US manufacturing.

But first, we will hear from Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari at 9 am ET as he 'participates in a conversation' in Sioux Falls. We last heard from him on February 7 when he said he still sees the rate path moving towards 5.4%.

The manufacturing data starts with the S&P Global surveys with Canada at 9:30 am ET and the final US survey at 9:45 am ET. The prelim was 47.8.

The ISM data is due at 10 am and expected to bump up to 48.0 from 47.4. Construction spending is due at the same time.

Finally, we'll get the EIA oil inventory data at 10:30 am ET. WTI is down 58-cents today after another surprise build in the API numbers this week.