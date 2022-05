Prior was +20.2%

Prices up % in the month +2.4% vs +2.0% expected

Prior m/m rise +2.4%

FHFA data:

National index 19.0% y/y vs 19.3% prior

m/m +1.5% vs +1.9% prior

This is March data so it's stale. There's been a slowdown in April/May and housing-related stocks have been crushed on speculation about 2008-redux but I believe it's far more likely we see a period of flat prices than a broad decline, though that seems to be a minority view.