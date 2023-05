Prior was +0.1% y/y

Prices -1.1% y/y vs -1.6% expected

FHFA numbers -- which are national rather than 20 cities:

y/y prices +3.6% vs +4.0% prior

m/m prices +0.6% vs +0.5% prior

Despite the fastest Fed hike ever, home prices are basically flat in the 20-largest cities and higher when you broaden it out to the whole country. Lately though, there are signs of rapidly-falling buying interest with mortgage rates back over 7%.