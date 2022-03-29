Prior was 110.5

Present situation 153.0 vs 145.1 prior (revised to 143.0)

Expectations 76.6 vs 87.5 prior (revised to 80.8)

Jobs hard to get 9.8 vs 11.8 prior

One-year inflation 7.9% vs 7.0% prior

This is the lowest since February 2021 but the skew between present situation and expectations is an interesting one. That's a reflection of higher gasoline prices and the war in Ukraine, no doubt. Contrast that with the rising present situation number though and I'm not sure it will be reflected in slower consumer spending.