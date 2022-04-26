US durable goods report march 2022
  • Prior was -2.2%
  • Durables ex-transportation +1.1% versus +0.6% expected
  • Prior ex-transportation +0.6%
  • Durable ex defense +1.2% versus -2.7% prior
  • Nondefense capital ex air +1.0% versus +0.5% expected.
  • Prior month was -0.2%
  • Shipments +1.2% vs 0.0% prior (up in 10 of last 11 months)
  • Unfilled orders +0.4% vs +0.4% prior (up in 14 consecutive months)
  • Inventories +0.7% vs +0.4% prior (up in 14 consecutive months as well)

Orders have risen in five of the past six months. The latest increase was led by a 2.6% rise in orders for computers and electronic equipment.

 EUR  /USD is at a new low after the report.