Non-defense capital goods orders ex-air

Prior was -1.0% (revised to -1.2%)

Non-defense capital goods orders ex-air -0.4% vs -0.1% expected

Prior non-defense capital goods orders ex-air -0.1% ( revised to -0.7% )

) Ex transport +0.3% vs -0.2% expected

Ex defense +3.5% vs -0.8% prior

The headline here is misleading as the core orders number is soft along with a negative revision. The downwardly-revised prior is the lowest reading since Feb 2021.