Prior was 112.29 (revised to 111.85)

This is a composite of data that's already released so it's not a market mover.

“The ETI increased slightly in March, signaling employment will continue to grow in Q2 of 2024,” said Will Baltrus, Associate Economist at The Conference Board. “Although the ETI has been on a downward trajectory since its peak in March 2022, this trend has decelerated since August 2023, with monthly oscillations between modest increases and modest decreases. However, the Index remains above its prepandemic level and is still consistent with continued employment growth.”