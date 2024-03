NAHB US index

Highest since July 2023

Prior was 48

Details:

Single family 56 vs 52 prior

Next six months 62 vs 60 prior

Traffic of prospective buyers 34 vs 32 prior

Higher rates don't seem to be dissuading buyers of new homes, in part due to buy-downs and other promotions. If rates ever fall, we could have a home building boom.

Goldman Sachs was out today revising US GDP numbers higher due to stronger immigration. If home builders don't get building, there won't be enough homes.