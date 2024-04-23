US new home sales

Best reading since Sept

Prior was 0.662 million (revised to 0.637m)

Sales +8.8% vs -0.3% prior

Supply at 8.3 months vs 8.8 months prior

Median price $437,700, down 1.9% y/y

I don't find this terribly surprising. There are plenty of reports in the home building industry that consumers are turning to new homes rather than existing homes because builders are offering rate buy-downs (essentially below-market interest rates for a few years). They've found that to be a winning combination and the latest numbers from a handful of big US builders were strong.