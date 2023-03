Prior was -8.9

New orders -28.2 vs - 13.6 prior

Employment -10.3 vs +5.1 prior

Avg workweek -3.2 vs -2.1 prior

Capex -3.8 vs +7.5 prior

Prices paid +23.5 vs +26.5 prior -- lowest since Aug 2020

Future activity -8.0 vs +1.7 prior

Delivery times -24.3vs -13.6 prior

Unfilled orders -21.3 vs -17.0 prior

This is a soft reading and comes on the heels of yesterday's soft Empire Fed.