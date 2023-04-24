The US Commerce Dept has issued benchmark revisions to retail sales and that's led to a positive change to the March data.

Retail sales -0.6% vs -1.0% initially

Ex autos to -0.4% vs -0.8% initially

Ex autos and gas -0.3% vs -0.3% initially

Ex autos, gasoline, building materials and food service -0.3% vs -0.3% initially

Benchmark revisions are always tricky because that positive revisions to the latest month are likely accompanied by negative revisions elsewhere. Still, it doesn't show quite the same degree of spending slowdown.