I went away for a week to Dubai and it feels like I'm coming back to a different world.

The incoming US President launched a memecoin that ballooned his net worth by around $30 billion. That was followed by a similar coin launch from First Lady Malania Trump.

CoinTelegraph reports that Trump's World Liberty Financial also bought WorldLiberty.eth, trumpcoin.eth, erictrump.eth and barrontrump.eth ENS domain names in the last 24 hours as well.

The US stock market is closed today for MLK day so we will continue watching the memes, crypto, FX and foreign markets. But it's looking like there is going to be a four-year bull market in fraud.

For those looking to trade the real world, there will reportedly be 200 executive orders signed very shortly after inauguration, so we will look for the details on that. According to reports, none of them are yet on tariffs. At this point, I'm not sure you can assume there will be sensible adults in the room around any of this. I maintain that Trump measures himself by the stock market so he won't do anything too crazy, though my conviction isn't exactly iron clad at the moment.