If you're American, the bad news is that US markets are closed today. The good news is that your local furniture retailer is having their 'biggest sale of the year'.

It's a strange week in trading that's generally followed the script. The week of July 4th is seasonally one of the strongest of the year and that's held up despite some major US political turmoil. On Friday we get the non-farm payrolls report squeezed in between the holiday and the weekend and that could ignite some fireworks.

As for today, the US dollar is slacking moderately but I'll be keeping a close eye on Treasuries when the reopen as yields in Europe and Canada are 2-3 basis points higher today.