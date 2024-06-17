U.S. markets will be closed Wednesday for the Juneteenth holiday.

NYSE and Nasdaq will be closed

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) is recommending the US Bond market closed that day. So it is.

FX desks will be closed, perhaps the odd skeleton crew

As for futures markets, for Equity Products at the CME (times below are US central time, add an hour to get US Eastern time):

Tuesday, June 18th Regular Hours

Wednesday, June 19th

12:00pm Halt

5:00pm Re-Open

Thursday, June 20th Regular Hours

For other products at the CME I'll refer you to this: