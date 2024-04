After the stronger than expected ADP report:

Stocks are lower

The S&P is now down about -9.56 points and the Nasdaq is down around -59 points.

Yields are higher:

2 year is up 2.1 basis points from around unchanged

10 year is up 3.4 basis points at 4.399%

30 year is up 3.3 basis points at 4.541%

The USD is a bit higher erasing some of the declines vs the EUR and GBP: