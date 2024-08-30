US markets are set to open higher today with futures seeing the S&P 500 up 0.5%, the Nasdaq-100 up 0.9% and the Russell 2000 up 0.4%.

Here are the biggest movers pre-market from Newsquawk:

  • $ADSK +5%: Rev. & EPS beat; Exec given its momentum in Q2, lifting FY billings, rev., EPS & FCF outlook
  • $DELL +4%: Rev. & EPS beat; Continues to see increase in number of enterprise customers buying AI solutions
  • $MRVL +11.3%: EPS & rev. beat
  • $LULU +4%: EPS beat, although lowered guidance & missed sales exp.
  • $ULTA -8%: Profit misses & lowered guidance w/ exec citing a decline in SSS as main driver
  • $ESTC -28%: Next Q rev. guide light & lowered FY; Had a slower start to the yr. due to segmentation changes & took steps to address, but will impact rev. this yr.
  • $INTC +4%: Working w/ IB to navigate its slump, exploring options like splitting its product-design & manuf. units & potentially scrapping factory projects
  • $NXPI +4.5%: Approved interim dividend of $ 1.014/shr w/ additional $2bln for share purchases
  • $CRWD +1.6%: Upgraded at HSBC