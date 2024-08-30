US markets are set to open higher today with futures seeing the S&P 500 up 0.5%, the Nasdaq-100 up 0.9% and the Russell 2000 up 0.4%.
Here are the biggest movers pre-market from Newsquawk:
- $ADSK +5%: Rev. & EPS beat; Exec given its momentum in Q2, lifting FY billings, rev., EPS & FCF outlook
- $DELL +4%: Rev. & EPS beat; Continues to see increase in number of enterprise customers buying AI solutions
- $MRVL +11.3%: EPS & rev. beat
- $LULU +4%: EPS beat, although lowered guidance & missed sales exp.
- $ULTA -8%: Profit misses & lowered guidance w/ exec citing a decline in SSS as main driver
- $ESTC -28%: Next Q rev. guide light & lowered FY; Had a slower start to the yr. due to segmentation changes & took steps to address, but will impact rev. this yr.
- $INTC +4%: Working w/ IB to navigate its slump, exploring options like splitting its product-design & manuf. units & potentially scrapping factory projects
- $NXPI +4.5%: Approved interim dividend of $ 1.014/shr w/ additional $2bln for share purchases
- $CRWD +1.6%: Upgraded at HSBC