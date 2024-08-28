US markets are set to open slightly lower today with futures seeing the S&P 500 down 0.1%, the Nasdaq-100 down 0.2% and the Russell 2000 down -0.4%.
Here are the biggest movers pre-market from Newsquawk:
- $SMCI -10%: To delay 10-K filing for FY24
- $NVDA -0.2%: Earnings await after-hours
- $PVH -9.5%: EPS disappointed & backed FY24 rev. decline of 6-7%
- $FL -7%: Despite comp. sales beating, but guide unch. & desks note it now trades with a forward P/E of 20, which is expensive for retail sector
- $KSS +2%: EPS & GM's beat w/ stellar FY profit guide
- $ANF -11%: Despite a solid report, although noted it continues to operate in an increasingly uncertain env.
- $SJM -4%: Top line light & cut FY outlook
- $AMBA +19%: Loss per shr. not as deep as exp. & rev. beat; Next Q sales guide also topped
- $BOX +5%: EPS & rev. beat w/ strong Q3 & FY outlook
- $ELF + 3%: Approved $500mln share repurchase prog.