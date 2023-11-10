November 11 is the Veterans Day federal holiday in the US. There will wide observance of the holiday on Friday November 10, but not for US markets.

US stock markets, including the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq, will be open for business as usual on Friday.

The U.S. bond market will also trade normal.

Futures exchanges, such as the CME are open as normal.

Forex markets will trade as normal.

Having said all that some market participants will take the opportunity to have the day off on Friday, so you can expect thinner than usual trading and liquidity, and many of those not taking the day off will want out of the office early.

---

As an aside, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) is the body that recommends a holiday schedule for financial markets in the U.S., U.K., and Japan on behalf of market participants​​.

These recommendations apply to the trading of U.S. dollar-denominated government securities, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, over-the-counter investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, municipal bonds, and secondary money market trading​​.