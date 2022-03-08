Reuters citing two unnamed sources.

Biden held a video conference call with the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom on Monday as his administration continues to seek their support for a ban on Russian oil imports.

A senior U.S. official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that no final decision has been made but "it is likely just the U.S if it happens."

Huh. The US doesn't import much oil from Russia at all. Nothing like the amounts imported into Europe. Anyway, didn't we know this already?