Prior was 101.3 (revised to 103.7)

Details:

Present situation index 148.6 vs 151.8 prior

Expectations index 71.5 vs 71.7 prior

1 year Inflation 6.1% vs 6.2% prior

Jobs hard-to-get 12.5 vs 10.6 prior

There is still no sign of a crack in the US consumer and the Fed be happy to see the inflation metric tick down and the jobs availability reading worsen.