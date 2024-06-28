Prior was +0.2%

Prior core m/m +0.2% (revised to +0.3%)

Core y/y +2.6% vs +2.6% expected

Headline PCE 0.0% m/m vs 0.0% expected

Headline PCE +2.6% y/y vs +2.6% expected

Personal income +0.5% vs +0.4% expected

Personal spending +0.2% vs +0.3% expected

Prior personal spending +0.2% (revised to +0.1%)

PCE services excluding energy +0.1% vs +0.3% prior

There are no big surprises in the headlines. They are in line with estimates while the variation in the income and spending numbers are small and the revisions aren't material.

I think the Fed will look favorably at this report as it helps to confirm softer CPI and the core services numbers are also benign.